Princess Diana eerily predicted she'd be killed in a car crash two years before her fatal accident in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana eerily predicted she'd be killed in a car crash two years before her fatal accident in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

A scene from a new documentary series reveals Princess Diana predicted her death in a car crash two years before her fatal accident.

The Diana Investigations, a four-part series about the royal's death, includes lengthy details about the "Mischon Note", a note her lawyer, Victor Mishcon, made about her concerns.

The Daily Beast has obtained a preview of The Diana Investigations and says Mishcon met with Diana in October 1995, along with her personal secretary, Patrick Jephson. During this meeting, Diana told her lawyer she'd been reliably informed efforts would soon be made to "get rid of her" in a car accident.

Nearly two years after that meeting, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, along with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and their driver Henri Paul.

An inquiry into the accident was finally launched in 2004. Michael Mansfield, a lawyer for Dodi's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, reportedly told the docuseries the Mishcon note was "the most important thing" to come out of the inquiry.

However, the series says Mishcon, who died in 2006, didn't attach much importance to the note.

He maintained he thought Diana was being paranoid and "hadn't held much credence to it", according to the documentary.

Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, has previously said he found a letter she allegedly wrote, echoing similar concerns about being killed in an accident.

"I am sitting here at my desk today in October longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high," Diana wrote in the letter, which Burrell published in his book A Royal Duty.

"This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous - my husband is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for him to marry Tiggy [Legge-Bourke, Prince Charles' personal assistant at the time]."

Diana also expressed her concerns about being killed to both her former butler and bodyguard. Photo / Getty Images

Burrell has told the Diana Investigations the princess "was going through a very tricky part of her life" when she wrote the letter, "so she wasn't stable and her feelings were erratic".

Diana's former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, told The Sun last week she had also expressed concerns to him prior to her death.

"I had seen her in tears ... when she learned of the murder of her friend, the fashion designer Gianni Versace. She confided in me her own fears that she might one day be assassinated.

"She asked if I thought his murder outside his home was a professional killing.

"I thought it was. Then she said something that always stayed with me - 'Do you think they'll do that to me?' She was shaking and it was clear from her tone that she really thought that they might, whoever 'they' might be.

"I spent some time reassuring her that no one was going to try to kill her and she was safe with us, but she definitely thought there was a risk that one day she might be assassinated."

Sansum told The Sun he doesn't believe Diana was murdered. The inquiry into her death eventually came to the same conclusion.