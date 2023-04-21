Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Design for Living: New designs for flexible streets

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
The CRA roading system being exhibited in Toronto.

The CRA roading system being exhibited in Toronto.

In often-flooded, electrically powered and denser cities, what’s the future for our streets? A German company called Magment is trying to develop a remote energy transfer system for electric vehicles. Pads made from recycled materials

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle