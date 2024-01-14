Denmark’s new king had just brushed away a tear after announcing his accession to the throne when he turned to his wife for a kiss.

But as Frederik X leaned in to seal the historic occasion on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, the new queen, Mary, appeared to turn away from him.

It was an awkward moment during an otherwise smooth transition of power in Copenhagen on Sunday.

However, it may well have sent tongues wagging after the royal handover was partly tarnished by claims of infidelity.

“It took a few tries before the royal couple found the rhythm,” one Danish newspaper remarked.

Nevertheless, Danes in the streets below whooped and cheered as the kiss finally landed.

Denmark’s royals are overwhelmingly popular, with 80 per cent of Danes supporting the family. But rumours have swirled for months about an alleged affair between Frederik and Genoveva Casanova, a Mexican socialite, after they were spotted on an evening out in Madrid in October.

The Danish Royal Household declined to comment on the alleged tryst, though Casanova has rejected the speculation as “malicious” and strongly denies any affair. Some have speculated the accession was designed to keep the royal family together.

As many as a hundred thousand Danes had gathered around Christiansborg when confetti was released amid thunderous cheers as Frederik, 55, addressed the nation for the first time as their new king.

“My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow,” Frederik, a former frogman (Danish Navy Seal) told the cheering crowds, dressed in a ceremonial military uniform and medals.

“It is a task I have approached all my life. It is a responsibility I take on with respect, pride and great joy. It is a deed I will make an effort to carry through the trust I encounter,” he added.

People streamed across Copehagen’s bridges towards the palace, with some dressed in toy crowns and red robes, while a few opted for woolly Viking-style hats.

Although spirits were high in the crowd, this was a fairly low-key accession to the throne in comparison to the coronation of Charles III, with no crown or sceptre in sight. Denmark’s royal family prides itself on being close to the people and adopting a more understated approach to royal events.

“I think he’s an amazing guy, very down to earth and sporty. He’s really interested in people,” said Tina Slott, a 43-year-old worker for a surveying company. “Even though he’s becoming the king, he’s still going to participate in the royal run,” she added, referring to an annual event where Frederik puts on his running shoes and races alongside regular Danes.

Scottish-Danish airport worker John Paul Houston, 59, said his opinion of the Danish royals had grown much warmer over the years.

“They are great representatives. The Danish royal family are much more in touch with the country, while [the British royals] seem a bit more distant,” said the Celtic fan, originally from Glasgow. “You can see here today the support they have got from young, old and everyone in between.”

“I think he will do well,” said Marianne Pedersen, 62, a media graphics designer, of King Frederik. “He has been growing up very shy and insecure and feeling awkward, and when he met Mary he got the confidence and formed into who he is today... now he’s got a big job keeping his popularity, because the only way he can go is down.”

Queen Margrethe announced she would abdicate the throne in a New Year’s Eve address. Photo / AP

Queen Margrethe shocked Denmark when she announced she would abdicate the throne in a New Year’s Eve address, making her the first Danish monarch to relinquish the throne of her own free will in some 900 years. Even her own family were only informed three days before the announcement.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent a message of congratulations to Frederik and Mary, 51, conveying “our very best wishes on the day of your accession to the throne of the Kingdom of Denmark”.

The King added: “I look forward to working with you on ensuring that the enduring bond between our countries, and our families, remains strong, and to working together with you on issues which matter so much for our countries and the wider world.”