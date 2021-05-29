Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne couple sell wedding flowers after nuptials cancelled for second time

Victoria's lockdown forced the couple to cancel their wedding that was meant to be held this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Victoria's lockdown forced the couple to cancel their wedding that was meant to be held this weekend. Photo / Supplied

A Melbourne couple have come up with a clever solution after they were forced to cancel their wedding this weekend because of Covid-19 — for the second time.

Maree Piacente and Kevin Magrin called off their wedding in May last year because of Covid-19. They postponed it until this weekend, but Victoria's circuit-breaker lockdown meant their nuptials were derailed once again.

Despite successfully postponing some aspects of the wedding, the flowers were non-negotiable as the florist had already made the purchase, so the couple decided to make the most of the situation.

The pair bought the flowers – which included peonies, roses, carnations and snapdragons – at cost price and packed them into their car. The couple then set up shop at the side of the road and decided to sell the wedding flowers from the boot of their car to passing drivers before Victoria's fresh restrictions came into effect.

"We wanted to give the flowers a second chance at life somewhere else," Piacente told 7News.

The couple sold flowers from their cancelled wedding for $10 a bunch. Photo / Supplied

Piacente, 27, and Magrin, 29, kept a few bunches at home for themselves, but sold the rest of the blooms for $10 a bunch.

The boot of their car had a sign in that read, "Our wedding was this weekend. Flowers $10".

The couple drew lots of attention and they said passers-by were very sympathetic to their situation. Local businesses even took kindly to the pair and pointed people in their direction.

They ended up making back half the money they originally spent on flowers.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2018, hail from Pascoe Vale in Melbourne's north. They said they knew they weren't the only couple to be going through this and understood why the restrictions had been imposed.

They hope to finally tie the knot later this year.