Covid 19 coronavirus: Meet the teen on a quest to help New Zealand parents through the pandemic

Tayla is now 19 and is full time working for Mummys in need. Photo / Supplied

For many new parents in New Zealand, Mummys in Need was already a godsend before the pandemic hit — but the business became even more of a lifesaver when lockdown hit earlier this year.

At the start of the lockdown, the teen went through the process to make her business essential during lockdown, which meant Mummys in Need could continue to operate even when other businesses had to close.

Since then, she has been busier than ever, helping parents ensure their children are looked after.

Covid-19 job losses and lockdown were contributing factors to those rising numbers of parents in need. However, Nasmith also says there are many other factors.

She said many parents including single parents found it hard to travel to the supermarket while in lockdown.

Packages were distributed across Auckland during the first and second lockdowns. Photo / Supplied

The lockdown, she said, meant that many parents found themselves without their usual support systems.

Many single parents with newborns did not want to take their baby to the supermarket as there was a possibility of transmission.

In addition, some parents struggled with the purchasing limits supermarkets imposed on items through that period.

Nasmith set herself the goal of "trying to get them through those four weeks" by purchasing and distributing baby goods.

Going between different supermarkets to purchase the maximum quantity of items to then driving around Auckland to distribute the packages became part of her routine and she spent the majority of lockdown in supermarket queues and on the road.

"I was in the supermarket in lines for hours a day," she told the Herald.

Nasmith said purchasing baby formula, in particular, was a struggle as there was limit on how much product could be brought during lockdown.

Packages would be made up at the house of volunteers, Nasmith would then pick up the parcels and spend "hours driving across Auckland".

All drop offs to families were contactless and items were disinfected before being packaged up.

Fortunately, Mummys in Need were given a large amount of stock which was used to create packages for families in need.

Nasmith is now 19 years old, having started Mummys in Need when she was 12.

She, alongside many volunteers, collects donated baby clothing and gear and passes the items on to mums who can't afford to buy them new.

She is currently in the stages of expanding Mummys in Need to Taranaki.

Noticing a gap in helping older children, Nasmith hopes Mummys in Need can do good in the region.

"We hope to expand it elsewhere," Nasmith said.

With Christmas around the corner, Nasmith says the need will still be there.