Couple 'mortified' kids expose secret porn work to grandparents

The parents were shocked when their secret was revealed. Photo / TikTok

For instance if you had a job that was – shall we say – slightly on the raunchy side, would you be upfront with them about it? Or just fall back on a little white lie?

Well when married couple Jenn and Brad Hanniston – who boast over 313,000 TikTok followers – started selling sexy videos online, they decided not to keep it a secret from their children.

But while this is all well and good, what the couple weren't expecting was for the kids to go ahead let their grandparents know. *shivers*

In a video that racked up almost 4 million views, UK-based Jenn and Brad said that they'd started selling sexy videos to pay their bills when Brad lost his job.

Jenn and Brad Hanniston turned to making porn to pay their bills and support their family. Photo / TikTok

"Us becoming porn stars to pay the rent," the video reads, showing the couple on a bed laughing.

But then video cuts to their faces looking incredibly stressed, reading: "Kids find out. Kids tell grandparents!"

But they were 'mortified' when their kids exposed their porn careers to their grandparents. Photo / TikTok

The awkward encounter has provided a few laughs for viewers who squirmed on the pair's behalf after watching the video.

"This had me wheezing," wrote one, while another said: "Imagine."

In another viral video, the parents – who have kept their children out of the spotlight – explained they had told their children about their X-rated occupation rather than them uncovering it themselves.

Okay parents – just how honest are you with your kids?

Luckily for the couple, Jenn's mum was understanding about their new jobs and has even appeared in a few of their videos poking fun at it.

But needless to say, it kicked off a fierce debate among TikTok viewers – with many arguing they shouldn't have told the kids.

One replied: "WHY WOULD YOU TELL THEM?"

Another added: "For me, it would traumatic if my parents said that to me."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "It's a bit f***ed up."

However, others argued that it was better to be upfront about it.

"Better to tell them than have them find out on the internet," a fourth said.

"Gotta do what you gotta do," a fifth wrote.