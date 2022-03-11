Voyager 2021 media awards
In Amber's Wake reviewed and a conversation with Annabel Abbs

6 minutes to read

BOOKS IN REVIEW

In Amber's Wake by Christine Leunens (Bateman Books, $35)
Reviewed by Stephanie Johnson. Johnson's most recent books are the novel Everything Changes and the biography/social history West Island: Five Twentieth Century New Zealanders

