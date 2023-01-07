Professional skateboarder and model Brooklinn Khoury after she was attacked by a pit bull. Photo / Instagram / @brookhoury

Professional skateboarder and model Brooklinn Khoury is continuing to document her emotional and physical recovery after a pit bull ripped off her upper lip.

The 23-year-old from California was attacked in November 2020 by her cousin’s dog.

Two years later doctors are continuing to repair her upper lip and parts of her nose.

Last week, Khoury filmed a trip to beauty store Sephora where a worker drew on an upper lip with makeup.

The week before, she documented a doctor’s appointment where she got a face moulage – a mould of her face to track her progress and help doctors with measurements for future surgeries.

A series of pictures of her face moulages showed how far Khoury has come since the brutal attack.

But painting an even more vivid picture of her progress was a series of profile photos from after the attack to now.

Along with the photos, Khoury shared something she had written just a few months after the attack: “I don’t expect anyone to understand because how could you. I don’t know how to explain the way that I feel when I look in the mirror. It’s as if I’m a stranger, embodied in someone I’ve known before.

“She’s somewhat familiar, but carries herself differently. I look up at myself and I see someone who has been patched up, to cover a mistake that should never have happened. I see someone who’s exhausted from having to explain herself, to a society that’s infatuated by perfection.

“She is someone who’s trying to love what she sees but she’s scared of what she is seeing.”

Khoury added: “When I got into the attack it was so hard to see what the future held for me. Thank God for giving me the strength, and the people I have in my life to help me grow, and continue to trust the process.”

Khoury’s girlfriend Chloe Lukasiak, who found fame as a child on the reality TV series Dance Moms, has supported her through her long recovery.

“That little nose was my favorite before, after, and now,” she commented on the pictures.

Earlier she posted a photo of the couple with the caption: “Two years ago the worst thing that could’ve happen, happened. And yet, you remain pure sunshine in human form. There is no one in this universe like you, mon amour”.

Khoury spoke about the moment that changed her life to People in 2021.

She went to pet her cousin’s dog Diesel, an 8-year-old pit bull she had met many times before.

“I was like, ‘You’re such a good boy.’ He literally sprung from a sitting position like onto my face,” she said.

“I was standing, and he was sitting. He literally just sprung up. And he was literally, hanging — literally like arms, legs hanging off of my lip. And my first instinct was like, ‘Oh my God, get on the ground with him, hold his head, go wherever he goes.’

“Finally, I felt a release. And then, something flew and hit the wall.”

Her shirt was covered in blood and a piece of her face was on the floor. She went to the hospital but surgeons were not able to reattach her upper lip.

Khoury has since explained doctors took skin from the inside of her forearm to provide a foundation for her upper lip, and then skin from her upper arm was used to cover the skin taken from her wrist.