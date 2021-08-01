Bridger Walker 'proud' of his scars after saving sister from horror dog attack

Seven-year-old Bridger Walker has made an incredible recovery after a horrific dog attack last year. Photo / @robertwalker307

A young boy hailed as a hero last year for saving his sister from a savage dog attack says he's "proud" of his scars, according to his dad.

Seven-year-old Bridger Walker from Wyoming in the US needed 90 stitches for injuries to his face after he jumped in front of his little sister to save her from being attacked by a dog, reports the New York Post.

"If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," he explained at the time.

He's since had several surgeries to reduce the scarring and has made an incredible recovery.

Now his dad Robert has told People magazine that Bridger doesn't mind that his scar is still visible.

"My wife and I asked him, 'Do you want it to go away?' And he said, 'I don't want it to go all the way away'," the father of five said.

"Bridger views his scar as something to be proud of, but he also doesn't see it as being representative of his brave act. He just perceives it as, 'I was a brother and that's what brothers do'. It's a reminder that his sister didn't get hurt, and that she is okay.

"It almost bothers him sometimes when he's called a hero, because he thinks 'Maybe I could have done more to shield her'," he said.

Several celebrities, including Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo, reached out with gifts and messages for Bridger as his story went viral, which Robert says was "certainly unexpected".

"It is not something we'd ever want to relive, but the light certainly outshone the darkness by exponential degrees.

"Chris Evans, his video was amazing and he sent the shield. Bridger couldn't have been more delighted," Robert said.

"When he talked to Tom Holland, he was probably the most starstruck because that was a live call so that one certainly left an impression ... His emotional recovery was really a worldwide effort and that was so special to us."

And while other doctors had been pessimistic about his recovery, Bridger was treated by New York dermatologist Dr Dhaval Bhanusali for free.

"He gave us so much hope," said Robert. "That was kind of our first rainbow after all of this."

The Covid-19 pandemic made trips to New York for treatment difficult, but the family found another doctor in Utah to help repair Bridger's scars.

His scarring has since reduced and helped him smile again, his father said.