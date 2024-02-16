Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: 3 summer fruit tart recipes - plum, nectarine pie, and speedy pear

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
9 mins to read
Plum tarts with flaky sour cream pastry. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Plum tarts with flaky sour cream pastry. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

The alpine town of Chamonix sits in a valley surrounded by towering mountains and glaciers. People come here in winter to ski, but in summer people come to hike the alpine trails.

You

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Match these with ...