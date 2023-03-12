Candy Squiggles are back and here at the Herald we love a good snack, so we decided to test them all. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwis are passionate about their biscuits. So much so that workplaces around the country debate what the best biscuit in New Zealand is.

Now, after years of pleading from vocal chocolate lovers, an original and iconic Kiwi favourite is returning to stores.

From March 13, Griffin’s is bringing back the Candy Squiggles in supermarkets and dairies across the country.

The delicacy was discontinued more than five years ago, with just the Hokey Pokey flavour continuing its long reign in biscuit lovers’ bellies.

Despite recently bringing out a brand new Raspberry Jube Squiggle flavour, New Zealanders have longed for the return of one of their favourites.

Over the past five years Kiwis have taken to social media on various platforms to discuss its disappearance.

Griffin's Candy Squiggles are back! Photo / Heath Moore

“I miss them so much,” one cried.

Another said: “Hokey Pokey is nice but I’m getting mad nostalgia FOMO. They better bring them back one day.”

A Griffin’s spokesperson told the Herald it has been in the pipeline for a while and they’re happy customers can get their hands on an all-time favourite Kiwi classic.

“Kiwis can be vocal about their bikkies and Griffin’s has been listening, so they are thrilled to bring them back,” they said.

“Consumers have been requesting the product is bought back for more than 5 years, and we hear them loud and clear.”

Biscuit lovers can get their hands on the Candy Squiggles from March 13 from stores around the country.

Word had filtered out about the return of the old favourite, bringing delight to those across its return.

“Omg I freaking hope so,” one excited biscuit lover said.

A second said: “Those were my favourite growing up. I used to steal them all at birthday parties and stuff my face. It was the best when mum would surprise you by putting them in your lunchbox.”















