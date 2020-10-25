Flight path: How airlines can climb out of Covid crisis

"What a challenge — isn't this sort of what you dream of being able to do? It's a new abnormal that we're dealing with. And like anything, you can look at these things as a glass half empty or glass half full. I tend to be a glass half full person.'' Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran. He started work just as the pandemic began devastating aviation.

Dozens of airlines failed and tens of thousands of crew have lost their jobs as the world closed down. Grant Bradley reports on the magnitude of the crisis, how Air New Zealand aims to recover and why its not giving up on New York.