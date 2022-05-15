Voyager 2021 media awards
A garden cocktail: grow your own tasty garnishes

3 minutes to read
Fresh garden ingredients make all the difference in a delicious mixed drink.

By Claire Mummery

With an abundance of lemons and limes, this is the perfect time of year to gather friends and enjoy an artful cocktail, elevated by hand-plucked herbs, fresh from your own balcony, pot or garden.

Inspired by World Cocktail Day, here are my tips for easy-to-grow herbs and lesser-known botanicals to enhance a refreshing cocktail or mocktail.

The classics: mint, oregano & thyme

Mint has plenty to offer the glass, but I invite you to think beyond common mint, and consider growing spearmint, chocolate mint and pineapple mint for your cocktails. Chocolate and pineapple mint have fantastic, pungent flavours that are a welcome addition to even a simple gin and tonic, or mojito. Mint is easy to grow and perfect for a pot, as it spreads rapidly. Mint will grow in the sun or shade and is a great plant to enjoy throughout the autumn-winter months, only requiring adequate watering.

Oregano offers a classic savoury flavour that is lesser used than mint, but can enhance a tangy Bloody Mary or Virgin Mary beautifully. Italian and Greek oregano are both easy to grow, but Italian has a milder flavour. With free-draining soil, sun and the occasional feed, oregano is a self-sufficient herb. Top tip - plant in a terracotta pot, as these are porous and drain quickly.

Thyme grows well in a pot and comes in lots of varieties to enhance your favourite drink - including common thyme, lemon thyme, caraway thyme and silver thyme. It does require sun and loves the heat, so might be one to grow indoors by a sunny window. It is drought-tolerant, preferring free-draining soil, and will grow all year round once established.

The experimentals: shiso & lemon verbena

Shiso is another brilliant plant for cocktails, as a member of the mint family, with a bright, almost spiced-like flavour. Muddle your classic mojito with shiso and you will not regret it! The leaf releases a magical aroma when bruised. The green variety is preferred for drinks. It grows well in a pot or the garden. The seeds are very hard, so benefit from soaking overnight before planting - then pop in 4-5 seeds per pot. Once planted, mist the soil as opposed to watering it and they will take 7-10 days to germinate. Shiso is frost-tender, so will grow better on the window ledge at this time of year. Water once a week following germination.

Perilla frutescens or shiso makes a great cocktail addition.
Finally, my favourite flavour of all the plants is lemon verbena. It is such a versatile plant and makes a great herbal tea too. It does well in pots and will eventually grow to need a pot of about 30cm width after a year or two. It loves the warm sun, so if starting in autumn, grow in a warm sunny spot and protect from frost. It prefers free-draining soil and would love to be fed in early spring and late summer. Lemon verbena is a stunning botanical to accompany the clean flavours of gin and vodka.

Cheers and happy gardening!

Find out more about Grow Inspired at growinspired.co.nz or follow Claire on Facebook @growinspiredwithclairemummery or Instagram @grow.inspired