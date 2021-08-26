$4000 half-eaten loaf of bread becomes fourth most popular Trade Me auction of all time

A half-eaten loaf of Vogel's has sold for $4000. Photo / Trade Me

A half-eaten loaf of Vogel's has sold for $4000. Photo / Trade Me

If you think the price of bread is high in the supermarket, you'll be shocked to know how much it goes for on Trade Me.

In fact, an auction for a half-eaten loaf of Vogel's has just become the auction site's fourth most popular listing ever.

The part loaf sold for an impressive $4000, and the auction was viewed more than half a million times before it closed yesterday.

The seller, Dave from Kapiti, took a stab at Kiwis' lockdown panic buying and listed the part loaf on the site, alongside the description: "Quality part loaf of Vogel's bread (5 slices and 1 crust), no longer required as I now eat toilet paper".

The proceeds from the sale will be split between Mike King's I Am Hope and Ronald McDonald House.

The listing attracted nearly 1200 questions from curious Kiwis who wanted to know more about the bread. Some even admitted they wanted to buy it but, didn't "have enough dough".

The part loaf of Vogel's is now the fourth most popular Trade Me auction ever, after the handbag Tana Umaga used to hit Chris Mascoe, a possessed printer and a scary washing machine.

If you're reading this and feel like you've missed out on a half-eaten loaf of bread, fear not, similar auctions are currently running on the site.