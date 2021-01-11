Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

15-minute, two-ingredient Australian Tim Tam dessert goes viral

2 minutes to read

The air fryer dessert is made using just two ingredients. Photo: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook.

news.com.au

A woman has left Facebook users drooling over her simple, two-ingredient Tim Tam dessert recipe which takes less than 15 minutes to cook.

Some would argue that indulgence doesn't get much better than a Tim Tam, but one savvy Facebook user has taken the Australian sweet treat to a whole new level, with a little help from her air fryer.

Creative home cook Deby has sparked a whole new love for the kitchen appliance in the popular Facebook group Air Fryer Recipes Australia after she recently shared her simple recipe for a decadent dessert – and it's on the plate in less than 15 minutes.

Read More

After a little prep time spent wrapping individual Tim Tams in puff pastry, Deby ended up with the most delicious little pockets of air-fried heaven.

Members in the group were quick to give the recipe a lot of love, vowing to try it at home.

"No, I did not just see this! Yummmm!" wrote one user, according to 7 News.

"Made these tonight. OMG, amazing," added another.

"Time for me to get an air fryer!" one user wrote.

To make the treats, Deby cut a sheet of puff pastry into four and placed a Tim Tam in each square. Photo: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook
To make the treats, Deby cut a sheet of puff pastry into four and placed a Tim Tam in each square. Photo: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Cut a sheet of puff pastry into four equal squares
  2. Place a Tim Tam in the centre of each
  3. Fold the pastry around to seal
  4. Put Tim Tam parcels in the air fryer at 180C.
  5. Cook on each side for seven minutes
  6. Serve with icecream and a dusting of icing sugar or add any other desired toppings