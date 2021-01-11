15-minute, two-ingredient Australian Tim Tam dessert goes viral

The air fryer dessert is made using just two ingredients. Photo: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook.

A woman has left Facebook users drooling over her simple, two-ingredient Tim Tam dessert recipe which takes less than 15 minutes to cook.

Some would argue that indulgence doesn't get much better than a Tim Tam, but one savvy Facebook user has taken the Australian sweet treat to a whole new level, with a little help from her air fryer.

Creative home cook Deby has sparked a whole new love for the kitchen appliance in the popular Facebook group Air Fryer Recipes Australia after she recently shared her simple recipe for a decadent dessert – and it's on the plate in less than 15 minutes.

After a little prep time spent wrapping individual Tim Tams in puff pastry, Deby ended up with the most delicious little pockets of air-fried heaven.

Members in the group were quick to give the recipe a lot of love, vowing to try it at home.

"No, I did not just see this! Yummmm!" wrote one user, according to 7 News.

"Made these tonight. OMG, amazing," added another.

"Time for me to get an air fryer!" one user wrote.

To make the treats, Deby cut a sheet of puff pastry into four and placed a Tim Tam in each square. Photo: Air Fryer Recipes Australia/Facebook

INSTRUCTIONS