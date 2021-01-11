15-minute, two-ingredient Australian Tim Tam dessert goes viral

A woman has left Facebook users drooling over her simple, two-ingredient Tim Tam dessert recipe which takes less than 15 minutes to cook.
Some would argue that indulgence doesn't get much better than a Tim Tam, but one savvy Facebook user has taken the Australian sweet treat to a whole new level, with a little help from her air fryer.
Creative home cook Deby has sparked a whole new love for the kitchen appliance in the popular Facebook group Air Fryer Recipes Australia after she recently shared her simple recipe for a decadent dessert – and it's on the plate in less than 15 minutes.
Read More
- This viral lemon bar recipe from Reddit is the perfect treat for people who can't bake - NZ Her...
- The Cadbury Caramilk banana cake recipe that people are going wild for - NZ Herald
- Weet-Bix dessert recipe sparks debate: Is it a Kiwi or an Aussie dish? - NZ Herald
- Woman's unusual roast beef hack has internet divided - NZ Herald
After a little prep time spent wrapping individual Tim Tams in puff pastry, Deby ended up with the most delicious little pockets of air-fried heaven.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Members in the group were quick to give the recipe a lot of love, vowing to try it at home.
"No, I did not just see this! Yummmm!" wrote one user, according to 7 News.
"Made these tonight. OMG, amazing," added another.
"Time for me to get an air fryer!" one user wrote.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cut a sheet of puff pastry into four equal squares
- Place a Tim Tam in the centre of each
- Fold the pastry around to seal
- Put Tim Tam parcels in the air fryer at 180C.
- Cook on each side for seven minutes
- Serve with icecream and a dusting of icing sugar or add any other desired toppings