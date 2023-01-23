Winston Peters at Ratana Pa. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

Followers of the Rātana Movement - and politicians - are heading to the Rangitikei village of Ratana to celebrate the 150th birthday of the movement’s founder, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.

Thousands of Mōrehu (followers) are expected to descend upon the small Māori village during the three days of celebration.

But it was New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters who was the first politician out of the gate.

The former deputy Prime Minister, made a no controversy surprise visit to the Pā, where he stood to speak to the people early in the morning with local district government leaders.

Proceedings started today with a kawe mate (remembrance service) with pictures of whānau who have recently passed were walked on by whānau.

Ratana faithful carry photographs of whānau who have passed. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

The formalities then moved to the forecourt of Rātana’s former homestead, with the home whānau welcoming on masses of esteemed guests from around the motu.

Māori King Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki and more politicians, as well as loyal followers of the movement will all be welcomed on Tuesday with a pōwhiri.

Te Pāti Māori co leader Rawiri Waititi and his crew on the move to Ratana. Photo / Facebook

Although numbers will be low this year, Rātana Pā representative Kamaka Manuel says “some of our followers actually staged their own celebrations within their parish regions and we mihi to them for keeping their own home fires burning, although away from the centre of it all.”

Those that have returned from afar say the annual pilgrimage is well worth the trip.

Āpōtoro Te Ringakaha Tia-Manuel, an apostle from Mangakāhia, says “we are overjoyed to return to the spiritual home of our movement, to our temple”.



