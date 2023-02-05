Stan Walker headlines today's Waitangi@Waititi. Photo /Jason Oxenham.

More than 40,000 whānau are expected to converge to Hoani Waititi Marae - weather permitting - to celebrate Waitangi@Waititi 2023.

The Waitangi Day event is back in west Auckland, after a three-year Covid enforced break.

Headlining this year’s music extravaganza are Kiwi musicians Stan Walker, Katchafire, Savage and Three Houses Down, who will be leading an impressive line-up of live acts across two main stages.

Waitangi@Waititi is a community event run by Te Whānau o Waipareira and is a smoke free, drug free, alcohol free, agro free zone.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere says the timing of Waitangi@Waititi could not have come at a better time for whānau who are going through tough times and need a moment to pause and enjoy a fun filled day of music - with plenty of free activities for tamariki.

“Waitangi @ Waititi gives whānau something to celebrate. An event in the very same part of Tāmaki that has been devastated by the recent flooding. This is a significant day at a very poignant time and together we can enjoy some outstanding live performances at Hoani Waititi,” Tamihere said.

Katchafire ready to go live at Hoani Waititi Marae. Photo / Supplied

Stan Walker is also looking forward to entertaining the crowds.

“This is a whakapiki ora for the people. I’m excited to come together and bring hope to our whānau as they recover from the floods and damage caused to this community. To be honest, we all need a wairua booster. This is the best Waitangi celebration in Aotearoa!”.





The man behind the music of Waitangi@Waititi since its inception in 2013, Wynn Anania, said Covid might have stopped the last three years events, but the following built over the 10 years has seen this west Auckland event become the biggest Waitangi music event in Aotearoa.

“The event has grown significantly since it first started and we are proud to host this at Hoani Waititi marae and provide this event for our communities,” Anania said.

“The growth in the event has come from an increase in the number of performers, stallholders, food vendors and audience.

“Our expectations are for an awesome community day, a positive celebration for the local communities - and for the important acknowledgement and profile we can provide for Waitangi Day and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The last time this event happened, more than 50,000 people came.

“As we haven’t been able to host the event in the last 3 years, we are expecting a large crowd and a great celebration for this year. We acknowledge the difficult situation experienced across Auckland, with the rain, weather and flooding. We pay our respect to the families who have lost loved ones and their homes. Once again our communities are going through. In these challenging times, this is an opportunity to bring everyone together.”

Waitangi@Waititi layout. Photo / Supplied

The music has always incorporated a wide range of acts that caters for all members of the whānau.

“We do have a stellar lineup, led by many Maori musicians,” Anania said.

“Waitangi @ Waititi definitely provides the platform to showcase Maori excellence.”

People attending are encouraged to use public transport, park in streets close to Hoani Waititi Marae or get dropped off. There are also limited shuttles running from Whānau House, Henderson, on the hour from 8am. Gates open at 9am Monday, and take sun block.