Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Was Sir Collin Tukuitonga’s resignation in the best interests of Māori and Pasifika health?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro makes Sir Collin Tukuitonga a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / Government House

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro makes Sir Collin Tukuitonga a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / Government House

EDITORIAL

Sir Collin Tukuitonga is a man of mana and principles and his long and illustrious record of service to the health of New Zealanders - especially Māori and Pasifika - speaks for itself.

From

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu