Two 'overdue' Māori constituencies for Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke's Bay regional council chair Rick Barker was rapt with the establishment of Māori constituencies. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has agreed to increase the number of councillors from nine to 11.



The final vote followed its decision to establish Māori constituencies in May this year, and confirms its proposed representation arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections.



A statement released yesterday said two new Māori constituencies are proposed.

The first is Māui ki te Raki – one elected member will cover the Wairoa District Council and Napier City Council areas, parts of the Hastings District Council area north of the Ngaruroro River, as well as an area within the regional boundary belonging to Taupō District Council.



The second is Māui ki te Tonga – one elected member will cover the Central Hawke's Bay District Council area, parts of the Hastings District Council area south of the Ngaruroro River, as well as an area within the regional boundary belonging to Rangitikei District Council.



Five general constituencies are also proposed.



Tamatea -Central Hawke's Bay – one elected member and the same boundary as Central Hawke's District Council



Heretaunga-Hastings – three elected members, covering Flaxmere, Hastings-Havelock North and most of Heretaunga within the Hastings District Council area



Ahuriri-Napier – three elected members and the same boundary as the Napier City Council area



Ngaruroro – one elected member to cover Kahuranki ward and parts of Heretaunga and Mohaka wards within the Hastings District Council, as well an area within the regional boundary belonging to Rangitikei District Council



Wairoa – one elected member and the same boundary as Wairoa District Council area



Chairman Rick Barker says this is a momentous day for the Regional Council in the change of its democratic structures.



"Two Māori constituencies are overdue and will strengthen the quality and durability of Regional Council decisions."