Ngati Whatua Orakei chairwoman Marama Royal at Bastion Point where on Tuesday it will host a Matariki event. Photo / Dean Purcell

If you are around Tāmaki Makaurau this week and want to learn more about Matariki and what it means, there are plenty of events happening across the city of sails to help you.

Local Iwi Ngati Whātua Orakei will be holding special events at Bastion Point Marae and other locations. Chairperson Marama Royal says there'll be something for everyone - from those who are steeped in Matariki history to the many novices, who are just learning about the Māori New Year.

"Matariki is a time for us all to come together to pause and reflect on the past year, and to acknowledge our loved ones who have passed on. It is also a time to prepare for the year ahead so being together with whānau and friends to wānanga and talk amongst each other is important at this time," Royal said.

"With the new public holiday we felt it was important to have the festival grounded in our tikanga and taonga tuku iho which is why this year we are launching the festival with an Umu Kohukohu Whetū

Hikaia ngā ahi o Matariki

Hikaia ngā ahi o Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri"

Umu Kohukohu Whetū

Umu Kohukohu Whetū are performed during the pō tangaroa of the Maramataka Māori during the Matariki season, and when Matariki is visible in the sky. It involves a ceremonial offering of food to the stars of Matariki from an umu or hāngī, that has been prepared the night before.

The Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Umu Kohukohu Whetū will take place in the early morning of Tuesday 21 June at Takaparawhau / Bastion Point.

"The traditional ceremony that is an Umu Kohukohu Whetū was once celebrated throughout Aotearoa amongst whānau, hapū and iwi, but the practice died out in the early 1900s. We felt it was important to see a resurgence of this important practice. We look forward to hosting this event on our whenua to signal Matariki and te tau hou Māori," says Marama.

Pou Events

This year's Matariki Festival will have hundreds of events across Tāmaki Makaurau but will be held up by five pou (signature) events. The first is Umu Kohukohu Whetū, while the other four are Manu Aute Kite Day; Matariki on the Move; Te Taumata Kapa and Te Korakora.

Manu Aute Kite Day (25 June) is a favourite with whānau. Manu aute and manu tukutuku (kites) were used to send messages to the heavens and between iwi (tribe) and hapū (subtribe) and Manu Aute Kite Day honours that tradition. See kites of all shapes and sizes filling the skies above Tāmaki Makaurau, as well as join in to make and fly your own manu tukutuku or manu aute. This year's event is being held at Takaparawhau, Ōrākei.

Matariki on the Move (Friday 1, 8 and 15 July) is an exciting collaboration with Stardome and will occur each Friday during July of the festival. It will take audiences on a virtual journey to the Matariki constellation and will weave the visual experience with live music performed by contemporary Māori musicians. Friday 1 July – AJA, Friday 8 July -Riki Gooch, Friday 15 July- Mara TK

Te Taumata Kapa Haka will be delivering live and dynamic kapa haka performances at lunchtimes on Weekend days (25 - 26 June, 2-3, 9-10, 16 July) during the festival. Kapa haka groups from around Tāmaki Makaurau will share waiata (song) and haka, giving you an opportunity to enjoy their incredible and awe-inspiring talents in malls around the region.

The final pou event is Te Korakora (16 July), the major music component of the Matariki Festival. Te Korakora is also the concluding event of the 2022 Matariki Festival. Local legends Kings, AJA, La Coco, DJ Grantis will get you warmed up and dancing in anticipation for an exciting headline act that will be announced shortly – it will be a jam packed evening of festivities and hosted by Tik Tok sensation Maaka Pohatu. This event at Wynyard Quarter is one to mark in your diaries now.

Auckland Councillor Alf Filipaina says it promises to be the best one yet.

"The pou events themselves are going to be amazing events to get along to. But look out for smaller events in your local community too. There is going to be plenty to enjoy this Matariki season. Nau mai, haere mai! Mānawatia a Matariki! / Welcome, come! Celebrate Matariki!"