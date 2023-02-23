Catch all the action from Te Matatini day 2. Video / TVNZ

Hania Douglas and Tu Chapman break down Day 2 of Te Matatini, which saw the champion group Ngā Tūmanako from Tamaki Makaurau take to the stage. But have they done enough to retain their crown?

Hania Douglas:

I actually slept in and woke to a moteatea from Tūhourangi - who were first up today. What a way to wake up to their dulcet tones.

They were the first roopu onto the stage and carried on their beautiful sounds.

Next up was Tauira Mai Tawhiti from Mataatua. They have it tough because they are a young crew this year and one of my favourite things I liked about this kapa crew was the leaders. Unfortunately they have since moved on to other groups.

Tauira Mai struggled because as a young crew, they couldn’t get into the groove.

Age shouldn’t be a factor because Angitū, from south Auckland, were in the same boat. They are a young group but they gave me goosebumps.

Champion west Auckland kapa haka group Ngā Tūmanako were sharp, and we always come to expect that. They always bring that and I don’t know if there is another kapa haka group who brings that sharpness. You will not see a toe out of line and they brought that today.

But whether or not their entire bracket can win it for them, I don’t know and not sure if they were completely on their game.

Then we had our Kahungungu teams on today and they were beautiful with their painted legs in mud to signify the struggles their whanau are going through in the Hawkes Bay rohe.

You can tell that while they are physically in Tamaki Makaurau for Te Matatini, their hearts are elsewhere with their whānau.

They painted their legs in mud to symbolise how their homes are looking at the moment. There are many marae covered in knee-deep mud and they painted their legs to signify the struggles the iwi is coping with. I thought that was a beautiful symbolic way to say we are here but their thoughts are at home.

Nga Taonga Mai Tawhiti has one of the best sounds because they have really big mouths and use them really well. I always enjoy listening to their singing.

One of the groups made me tired but managed to suck the energy from the audience and rocked the stage.

Today was a step up from Wednesday. I don’t think it was the groups yesterday but there was a different energy today. It was a bit more electric and a bit more of a buzz in the air.

Whether or not the groups benefited from that, I’m not sure but let’s leave that to the judges. It was a real buzz and I couldn’t be happier that I am here.

Tu Chapman:

It was a great start having Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao that really set the scene for the day’s performances.

And, on reflection from yesterday, I really think the standard has been lifted.

My bias towards Tūhourangi whānau is probably showing 100 per cent but I’m here to provide an opinion.

I really enjoyed the technicalities for the Roopu today. From yesterday to today the bar has definitely been lifted.

I really like Angitū's stand today because they came out resolute and with purpose. They came out strong and with this being their first time at Te Matatini, will be a crowd favourite in years to come.

The group from Tamaki Makaurau was really determined and we have to remember they are a group of friends from across South Auckland kura - led by the fabulous Pere Wihongi and General Wihongi. They have some of the best kapa haka exponents right there and lots of experience and will only get better.

Reigning kapa haka champs Ngā Tūmanako were good but I will reserve comment on their performance because I’m a little bit on the fence because after seeing the groups today, they may struggle to make top 3. I believe Nga Tūmanako will make the finals but with the level of competition we’ve seen so far, the level of today’s competition was really tough.

Te Hekenga ā Rangi from Te Arawa came out strong and you had some Wellington groups like Ngā Taonga Mai Tawhiti were different but strong and the last group Te Poutūmāro were also stand-outs.

All these groups are chasing a position - chasing to be in the finals day. The prelims are just that and like I mentioned yesterday, you have to give it your all for every performance because it might be your last.

The public really loved the haka today and the atmosphere was absolutely amazing. This for te ao Māori is our No 1 event. No doubt.

To really appreciate the kapa haka you have to be here. I went home after day one and watched the replays. TV really does not do kapa haka justice.

Comparing yesterday’s kapa to today, it was quite easy to see who won on day 1. Picking day 2 will be tougher.

Today’s performances were alright.