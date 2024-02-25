Te Matatini 2025: 12 groups qualify from Mātaatua, Ngāti Kahungunu and Te Tauihu regionals

The winners of three regional kapa competitions are all on their way to Te Matatini 2025 in Taranaki, along with several other successful qualifiers from Mātaatua, Ngāti Kahungunu and Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui.
Defending national champions Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui won the Mātaatua competition held at Tōrere in the Eastern Bay over the past three days, Te Rangiura o Wairarapa was first in the Ngāti Kahungunu regionals in Dannevirke, and Te Kuru Marutea shone through in Te Tauihu’s competition held in Nelson, and have all guaranteed places at the nation’s premier kapa haka festival from February 25 through March 1, 2025 at the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.
Results
Six qualifying spots were available from Mātaatua, four in Ngāti Kahungunu and two in Te Tauihu.
The 12 groups from these regions set to take the stage at next year’s Te Matatini festival are:
Mātaatua
First place: Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui
Second place: Öhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna
Third equal: Tauira mai Tawhiti
Third equal: Te Taumata-ō-Apanui
Fifth place: Ōpōtiki mai Tawhiti
Sixth place: Te Kapa Haka o Ruātoki
Ngāti Kahungunu
First place: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa
Second place: Te Rerenga Kōtuku
Third place: Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu
Fourth place: Ngāti Ranginui
Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui
First place: Te Kuru Marutea
Second place: Kia Ngāwari
Upcoming regional competitions
Te Arawa in Rotorua and Te Kāhui Maunga in Te Hāwera are next to host regional competitions on March 8-9.