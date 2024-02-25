Te Matatini 2025: 12 groups qualify from Mātaatua, Ngāti Kahungunu and Te Tauihu regionals

Defending national champions Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui have qualified for Te Matatini 2025 winning the Mātaatua regional competition. Photo / Te Matatini

The winners of three regional kapa competitions are all on their way to Te Matatini 2025 in Taranaki, along with several other successful qualifiers from Mātaatua, Ngāti Kahungunu and Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui.

Defending national champions Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui won the Mātaatua competition held at Tōrere in the Eastern Bay over the past three days, Te Rangiura o Wairarapa was first in the Ngāti Kahungunu regionals in Dannevirke, and Te Kuru Marutea shone through in Te Tauihu’s competition held in Nelson, and have all guaranteed places at the nation’s premier kapa haka festival from February 25 through March 1, 2025 at the Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Results

Six qualifying spots were available from Mātaatua, four in Ngāti Kahungunu and two in Te Tauihu.

The 12 groups from these regions set to take the stage at next year’s Te Matatini festival are:

Mātaatua

First place: Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui

Second place: Öhinemataroa ki Ruatāhuna

Third equal: Tauira mai Tawhiti

Third equal: Te Taumata-ō-Apanui

Fifth place: Ōpōtiki mai Tawhiti

Sixth place: Te Kapa Haka o Ruātoki

Ngāti Kahungunu

First place: Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

Second place: Te Rerenga Kōtuku

Third place: Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu

Fourth place: Ngāti Ranginui

Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui

First place: Te Kuru Marutea

Second place: Kia Ngāwari

Upcoming regional competitions

Te Arawa in Rotorua and Te Kāhui Maunga in Te Hāwera are next to host regional competitions on March 8-9.

Upcoming Kapa Haka dates:



