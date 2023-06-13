Stardome CEO Victoria Travers. Photo / Supplied

The iconic Stardome observatory will reopen on Monday, June 19, to reveal a new and improved space centre that places mātauranga Māori alongside Western scientific tradition.

Stardome Planetarium and Observatory, on Maungakiekie in Tāmaki Makaurau, closed for six months in December to complete a major upgrade, its most significant in more than 25 years.

The refurbishment, costing more than $2 million, includes a complete overhaul of its exhibition space, a roof replacement and new planetarium seating. New, vibrant and hands-on public galleries will give visitors a chance to connect with the latest observations in science and astronomy.

Repairs to the observatory’s celebrated copper dome are underway but will not be completed by opening day. The dome was badly damaged when copper sheeting was stolen from it in May.

Stardome CEO Victoria Travers says one of the most significant improvements to the observatory is the increased focus on Māori astronomy, giving visitors access to the first knowledge of our skies.

“We’re situating Māori knowledge about space in its rightful place alongside existing scientific understanding, so that our manuhiri, or visitors, can learn the richness and relevance of both traditions,” says Victoria.

“All of us should be able to look up at the night sky in Aotearoa and know that we’re looking at the constellation called Māhutonga, as well as the Southern Cross.”

Stardome will be the first place in Aotearoa to offer a comprehensive star map showing over 100 Māori names of whetū (stars), aorangi (planets), and constellations.

The new galleries are bilingual and divided into five main sections — the solar system; stars; celestial navigation; meteors, asteroids and comets; and astronomical technologies. Each section aims to enhance visitors’ understanding of what lies beyond Earth and how we in Aotearoa New Zealand are connected to the night sky.

In combination with Stardome’s popular planetarium shows and telescope viewing, visitors will learn the skills to identify stars and planets above us.

Professor Rangi Mātāmua played a key role in bringing mātauranga Māori to the public. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Stardome partnered with Professor Rangi Mātāmua who provided much of the expert knowledge and guidance to bring mātauranga Māori to the public.

“Western understandings of science and mātauranga Māori are not adversaries but are linked together. There is empirical science that sits at the heart of mātauranga Māori, and this is a wonderful way to celebrate our in-depth Indigenous knowledge of the night skies,” says Professor Mātāmua.

The reo Māori gallery translations were provided by Hēmi Kelly. The kaupapa of all the galleries is to reconnect Stardome’s visitors to the cosmos, and is expressed by the whakataukī: Tātai whetū ki te rangi, tātai tangata ki te whenua. A cluster of stars above, a gathering of people below.

A suite of brand-new planetarium shows are also part of Stardome’s upgrade including a new, permanent kōkōrangi Māori astronomy show that will launch following Matariki. From reopening, the planetarium will be hosting a winter season of Matariki shows giving visitors an authentic way to connect to the night sky in the lead-up to, and during, the Māori New Year.

“This is a space for everyone, no matter what prior knowledge you may have,” says Victoria. “For many of our visitors, astronomy and science is fascinating, but sometimes can be difficult to understand. The purpose of these redeveloped galleries is to give our manuhiri (visitors), both tangata whenua and tangata tiriti, access to knowledge about our skies that should be available to all of us.”

Repairs to the observatory’s copper dome are expected to take several months. The Zeiss telescope that is housed in the dome will be out of action until then.

Stardome Observatory and Planetarium is open from 9am to 10.30pm daily (closed on Monday nights).

For more information and show programme go to www.stardome.org.nz