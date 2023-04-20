Three babies have died from whooping cough this year. Photo / Supplied

Three babies have died from whooping cough this year. Photo / Supplied

South Auckland health leader Dr Andrew Connelly says a big campaign is needed to get hapu māma immunised against whooping cough.

Connolly, the chief medical officer of health for Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau Health, says only 50 per cent of all pregnant women in the region have had the immunisation shot.

But only 25 per cent of pregnant Māori have had the shot.

Dr Andrew Connolly. Photo / Supplied

Immunisation at that stage passes through the whenua/placenta to the pēpi, offering protection for its first year.

In New Zealand, the pertussis vaccine for whooping cough is part of the Aotearoa Immunisation Schedule. It is a course of 3 injections that are given at ages 6 weeks, 3 months and 5 months. Two booster doses are then given at ages 4 years and 11 years. These vaccinations are all free.

There’s concern pertussis or whooping cough is reaching epidemic levels, with three pēpi dying so far this year.

“These diseases are terribly dangerous and they are preventable,” Connolly told Waatea News Com.

“Coming into winter is a really good time for all of us to consider are we up to date with our vaccinations and things. These things like the pertussis vaccine for whooping cough have been around for many years so we know they’re extremely safe.”

He said whānau should also be getting flu jabs, Covid boosters and other vaccines before winter sets in.

The flu vaccine is free for people who are considered more likely to get seriously sick with the flu.



