A reconnaissance flight over the cyclone-ravaged East Coast and Hawke's Bay shows Wairoa cut off in the storm. Photo / NZDF

A reconnaissance flight over the cyclone-ravaged East Coast and Hawke's Bay shows Wairoa cut off in the storm. Photo / NZDF

EAST COAST communities are remaining resilient, but the situation is getting desperate as fuel and other supplies are running out.

Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou chairman Selwyn Parata and chief executive George Reedy flew up the Coast on Air Ruatoria to view the extent of the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We have sourced 30 Starlinks [satellite receivers] . . . thank you to all those who have contributed to the TRONPnui account over social media.

“We have been able to access Starlink communications and will be distributing those to our isolated communities throughout Ngāti Porou so we can actually connect and communicate with each other.

“Thanks everybody and blessings to you, and your families . . . those of you who are in difficult situations in other parts of Aotearoa, our thoughts are with you all.

“Our togetherness and our dependence on each other will bring us through this unfortunate journey we have been on over the last few days.”

Tikapa beach resident Graeme Atkins managed to get some coverage through Vodafone’s network to let people know he and his whānau were safe.

“Comms are still down across our rohe. We are slowly finding out how the various isolated communities have been impacted and their immediate needs.”

Parata said the situation was desperate as they were running low on fuel for generators for power for Ruatoria and there was no fuel for roading contractors.

Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou chair Selwyn Parata says the situation on the East Coast is getting desperate. Photo / NZME

“It’s going to take a long time to rise above this,” he said.

In Te Araroa, communications were also limited but 2Degrees and Vodafone coverage were on, Te Araroa Civil Defence’s Latasha Wanoa said.

“Roading networks in the area are damaged but local teams are working hard to reopen so that residents can have access to Te Araroa and Hicks Bay townships.

“West of Hicks Bay, Waikura and Potaka are without power. East Cape Rd is also without power.

“Road access to Ōpotiki is open. Te Araroa Civil Defence have moved to recovery operations.”

Tokomaru Bay remains without power, cellphone and internet coverage and is isolated due to Hikuwai No 1 Bridge being washed away by the Hikuwai River.

“Our whānau that needed to go to the hospital were air-lifted this morning, so that was a big relief and burden off our shoulders,” said Akau Warriors Civil Defence team lead Lillian Te Hau-Ward.

“Happy to report that our isolated whānau in Arero were also airlifted this morning.”

Information about the power situation was shared at a community hui at 4pm yesterday.

“Everyone’s in good spirits and health. They were appreciative to know that we are communicating out to let whānau know near and wide that whānau are okay and send their love to you all,” Te Hau-Ward said.

“Our Four Square hopefully will have Eftpos apopo [tomorrow] so whānau can hoko kai,” she said.

Generators were set up and running at the Four Square Tokomaru.

“Unfortunately, fuel cannot get in so all petrol and diesel is reserved for road crews, machinery and whānau who depend on their private generators for health reasons.

“To all whānau who have been affected by Gabrielle, we send our aroha . . . especially our Rongomaiwāhine and Ngāti Kahungunu whānau. Our thoughts and aroha are with you all ngā whānau.

“I can also confirm that the rest of our Hati Naati whānau are safe and well. Our Civil Defence teams up and down the Coast are so dedicated and go over and above for our whānau.”



