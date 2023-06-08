Queensland government restores indigenous name of Fraser Island to K’gari

Lake McKenzie on K'gari. Photo / Getty Images

The indigenous name of Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia, has been reclaimed.

The island will now be called K’gari (pronounced “Gurri”), which means “paradise”, and formally recognises the connection of the Butchulla people to the island.

K’gari is the world’s largest sand island, formed from more than 750,000 years of sand accumulation. It contains waterways, lakes, and rainforest that are culturally important to the Butchulla.

According to an Aboriginal dreamtime story, K’gari was a goddess who fell in love with the Earth and never wanted to leave.

Restoration of the name comes after a long campaign and was agreed to by its traditional owners, tourism bodies, government agencies and the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Academic and Butchulla woman Dr Rose Barrowcliffe says it’s an important acknowledgement of indigenous culture.

“K’gari is one of those places that is incredibly well known, not just nationally but internationally. We have a huge amount of international visitors that come to see K’gari every year. So, what we are doing when we are respecting indigenous place names is respecting indigenous culture.

“We are raising up the culture and saying we are proud of it. And we are showcasing a unique part of our offering to the world,” she said.

Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation language and cultural coordinator Joyce Bonner is celebrating its reclamation.

“K’gari means home to me. Home amongst my people, the descendants, the ancestors, the Midiru (traditional owners). It’s our place,” she said.