NZ First Deputy leader Shane Jones.

New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones says he’s not fazed by a poll showing the party would be out of Parliament if an election was held today.

The 1News-Varian poll on Monday night put Labour back on 30 per cent and capable of forming a government with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

National dropped two points to 36 per cent, Act was down to 7 perc ent and just 4 per cent said they would vote New Zealand First.

Jones says his focus is the Government’s first Budget at the end of May.

“Politics is a bit like a marathon. It’s sadly not a short sprint but from time to time when you’re in the long-distance race you do strike a few stumbles along the way,” he said.

Christopher Luxon is still the most preferred Prime Minister at 23 per cent, down two points, and Labour leader Chris Hipkins up a point to 16 per cent.

Te Pati Maori caucus December 2023: from left: Te Tai Tonga MP Takuta Ferris, Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi; Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke; Te Tai Hauauru MP and co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer; Wairiki MP and co-leader Rawiri Waititi; and Tamaki Makaurau MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp. Photo Supplied by Te Pati Maori (Kiriana Eparaima-Hautapu).

The One News poll also put Te Pāti Māori in poll position to decide the next government if an election was held today.

Te Pāti Māori remains steady at 4 per cent - with six of their seats from electorates. With Labour up two points to 30 per cent and the Greens up to 14 per cent – combined the three parties have a total of 64 seats - a majority.

Atereano Mateariki. Waatea.News.Com