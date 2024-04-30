New Zealand First deputy leader Shane Jones says he’s not fazed by a poll showing the party would be out of Parliament if an election was held today.
The 1News-Varian poll on Monday night put Labour back on 30 per cent and capable of forming a government with the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.
National dropped two points to 36 per cent, Act was down to 7 perc ent and just 4 per cent said they would vote New Zealand First.
Jones says his focus is the Government’s first Budget at the end of May.
“Politics is a bit like a marathon. It’s sadly not a short sprint but from time to time when you’re in the long-distance race you do strike a few stumbles along the way,” he said.
Christopher Luxon is still the most preferred Prime Minister at 23 per cent, down two points, and Labour leader Chris Hipkins up a point to 16 per cent.
The One News poll also put Te Pāti Māori in poll position to decide the next government if an election was held today.
Te Pāti Māori remains steady at 4 per cent - with six of their seats from electorates. With Labour up two points to 30 per cent and the Greens up to 14 per cent – combined the three parties have a total of 64 seats - a majority.
Atereano Mateariki. Waatea.News.Com