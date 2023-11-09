New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and National MP Gerry Brownlee in Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

A social media heckler got an online backlash when he tried to call out Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni’s trip to the Pacific Island leaders forum as a taxpayer-funded junket and asked why National MP Gerry Brownlee was not the New Zealand representative.

Sepuloni took to her Facebook from Rarotonga yesterday, where she and Brownlee have been dubbed Caramel Brownie - to talk about the leader’s forum.

But one not-so-enthusiastic fan jumped to question Sepuloni’s presence in Rarotonga.

“I fail to see why you were sent there Carmel, as Gerry’s the incoming minister I’d have thought your presence on this taxpayer funded junket was superfluous,” Daryl Baser said.

National MP Gerry Brownlee, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Supplied

To that, 40+ people - including Sepuloni, former Labour MPs Darien Fenton and Poto Williams - were quick to point out Baser’s inaccuracies.

“Darryl Baser they [National MPs] technically can’t sit at the table due to the fact no one is sworn in yet. It was agreed this was the most appropriate option,” Sepuloni said.

Paul Rose added: “Darryl, she is still the Minister until a new Government is sworn in and it is her duty to be there. That’s how MMP works.

Barb Reid said: “Darryl Baser that’s how ridiculous your comment is. We don’t have a sworn in government as yet or have you been listening 🎧 to fake news again 🤬.”

Former Labour Minister Poto Williams added:

“Darryl Baser how do you know that Winston won’t be foreign minister again? I suspect Gerry will be Speaker.”

Baser replied: “Poto Williams, Mr Brownlee has been referred to in the media as National’s foreign affairs spokesman.

“They are the incoming Govt, for me it’s sad as I’ve been a labour fundamentalist my whole life and I firmly believe the arrogance of many labour members brought about the downfall of the govt, and party as a whole.”

Williams: “your ‘suspect’ is going against Luxon’s comments!!”

But Baser had the last word.

“Wow. I would have expected this type of group bullying from members of a group supporting Donald Trump, not from supporters of the New Zealand Labour Party, an organisation which used to be of the people and for the people.

“Y’all are contributing to the reason labour did so poorly in the election, that and greed.

“If it wasn’t for the Green party socialism would be completely dead in Aotearoa.”

“Norman Kirk would be rolling in his grave seeing you act like members of Act.”