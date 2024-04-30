The Casketeers, Francis and Kaiora Tipene will feature in NZME's Kōrero podcast.

The Casketeers, Francis and Kaiora Tipene will feature in NZME's Kōrero podcast.

A dynamic educational podcast celebrating the richness and diversity of Māori culture in Aotearoa has been launched today by New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME).

Kōrero is presented by a trio of passionate Māori creatives, including Luke Bird, an award-winning New Zealand vocalist and finalist for the NZTV Awards’ ‘Television Personality of the Year’; Marcia Hopa, a vibrant presenter fluent in te reo Māori with a background in radio, television, and teaching; and Phoenix Ruka, a Whangārei District councillor, rising Tik Tok star and advocate for youth mental health.

The podcast will provide listeners with powerful conversations covering a range of thought-provoking topics, from sexuality to te reo Māori and current affairs over 10 weekly episodes.

Marcia Hopa (left), Luke Bird, and Phoenix Ruka are the presenters of the Kōrero podcast series.

Notable guests will join the hosts in each episode including: Kaiora Tipene - star of the Casketeers; influencer Nicola ‘Nix’ Adams; broadcaster Julian Wilcox; podcaster, photographer, presenter Te Rawhitiroa Bosch; and international opera singer Kawiti Waetford.

Each episode also introduces a new Māori language segment, providing listeners with an opportunity to learn, and encouraging Kiwis to engage in te reo Māori conversation.

Bird says: “Kōrero, meaning conversation or discussion in te reo Māori is the heart of the podcast. Kōrero is more than just a podcast; it’s a platform for embracing inclusiveness, tackling everyday issues, and celebrating the essence of Māori life.

“This podcast creates a space where our voices are heard, our stories are shared, and our culture is celebrated.

“Whether you’re a fluent te reo Māori speaker or just starting your journey, Kōrero welcomes everyone to join the conversation and learn more about our beautiful language and heritage,” Bird says.

Sam Collins, iHeartRadio content director, says: “We believe in the power of offering our audience a variety of voices and stories, providing a vast library of exceptional content to choose from. This not only enriches the listening experience but also opens up opportunities for advertisers to connect with our diverse audience.

“Kōrero offers a blend of high-energy vibes, enlightening discussions, and a sprinkle of humour, ensuring an engaging and entertaining experience for listeners and a celebration of vibrant Māori culture.”

New episodes of Kōrero will be available every Wednesday on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts.