Kapa haka group Kia Ngāwari, of Te Tauihu o te Waka a Māui, perform at Te Matatini Te Kahu o Te Amorangi in 2017.

Kapa haka teams in Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Māui, a district at the top of the South Island, are preparing for their upcoming regional competitions in a climate that has had a significant growth of kapa haka teams established in the region.

Te Matatini Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Mauī delegate Tom Alesana says competitive kapa haka teams have doubled in primary school, secondary school, and senior groups in the region within the past five years. He attributes the growth to the local governing committee focusing on developing and nurturing kaupapa Māori initiatives.

“The establishment of kura kaupapa Māori, the higher number of tamariki in Māori medium education, and iwi reo revitalisation have been a large driver of this development,” says Alesana.

Six senior roopu from the district will compete on February 24 in Nelson, including Kia Ngāwari, who will celebrate 50 years, and the brand-new group Te Kuru Marutea, who will be making their competition debut.

Te Matatini delegate Tom Alesana.

The regional competitions are an important precursor to the Te Matatini kapa haka competitions with regional groups competing to vie for a spot at the national biannual event.

“In 2018, Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Māui Māori Cultural Council undertook a robust internal review that resulted in a new strategic direction, and this is evident in the increase of participation numbers in kapa haka, both competitively and non-competitively,” says Alesana.

Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Māui hosted Te Mana Kuratahi last year, the national kapa haka competition for primary school students, and this year the region also will host Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua, the national competition for secondary school students.

Alesana says organising a cultural event like the upcoming senior regional competitions will help to prepare for Ngā Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua.

“It has been an opportunity for our kapa haka community to work on event effectiveness, grow local viewership, and provide an exciting atmosphere for our tamariki mokopuna to be part of.”

Te Tauihu o Te Waka a Māui senior regional competitions will be held at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson on February 24. The next national Te Matatini will be held in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth, Taranaki, in February next year.