The new multi-purpose marae building and digital services space, and landscaping work, at Omanaia/Te Piiti Marae that was funded by the Crown.

A remote Far North marae has become the 500th regional economic development project completed with Crown investment from the PGF and other funds.

The Ministers for Māori Crown Relations and Regional Economic Development say the $500,000 renovation at Puketawa Marae near Ōkaihau in the Hokianga marks a significant milestone in support for provincial communities.

As the MP for Te Tai Tokerau, Kelvin Davis said Puketawa Marae is the turangawaewae of the hapū of Te Honihoni and thanks to Crown investment it has now had a significant makeover.

"It is fitting that a vital community hub like a marae has chalked up this important milestone as the 500th regional development project to be completed," Kelvin Davis said.

"Across the whole country, 358 marae are being renovated with government investment. Marae are the focal point for local Māori – for whānau, hapū and iwi – and reflect and represent Māori identity, language, matauranga and whānau wellbeing. There are 33 marae renovations in Northland, and 19 have now been completed.

"It is also fitting that the official opening of the new Puketawa Marae is scheduled for Waitangi Day, reflecting the continuing partnership between Māori and the Crown," Davis said.

The renovation of Puketawa Marae was done by local companies, subbies and workers, with 22 people employed at various stages. Locals were kept in work during the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and local businesses won contracts for materials and services.

In total 364 projects worth $800 million are managed in the Northland region by Kānoa - RDU, the regional development unit in MBIE. It administers the PGF and several other funds. Te Tai Tokerau is an area with several challenges and is a prime focus of our regional development programme.

Another Northland marae - Omanaia/Te Piiti Marae - has recently had $500,000 of renovation work carried out from the fund.

