Māori king shunned at coronation opener in London

The beginning of New Zealand’s diplomatic mission to the UK for the coronation of King Charles has got off to a bumpy start with the shunning of the Māori King and tikanga at an opening event at New Zealand House in London.

The event was attended by King Tuheitia and hosted by High Commissioner Phil Goff, with dignitaries like Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish also in attendance,

Things got off to a bad start from the beginning with Goff taking the podium to greet the crowd and welcome all those in the meeting space.

Goff started with the Prime Minister and Governor General, eventually, with his backside towards the King, he acknowledged the monarch.

The approach was greeted by puzzled faces before Goff went on to make a clumsy reference about how few people in the crowd had seen a coronation, to illustrate the significance of the proceedings involving King Charles III.

That was when Kīngitanga spokesman got up and interjected.

First in te reo Māori and then in English, Arch Deacon Ngira Simmonds addressed the ignoring of Tikanga.

“I need to express significant disappointment as to what has taken place here,” Simmonds said.

“When this happens, the experience we feel as Māori is one of being pushed down in the life of our nation where Pākehā are lifted up.”

“None of you, if you come to Turangawaewae Marae, will ever feel belittled, I guarantee you,” Simmonds said.

The Kīngitanga sat in silence but many in the room applauded the interjection.

“No governor general that has ever stepped foot on the mare has ever felt the pain of the Kīngitanga,” Simmonds continued.

“We honour these prestigious and honourable offices of our nation time and time again, but our government does not return that favour to us.”

Charles III’s coronation reunites the sons of the two Queens who completed the Tainui settlement in 1995 after nearly 30 years apart.

This was the first time a British monarch apologised to Māori, and it remains the only piece of legislation signed here and in public by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Simmonds spoke of King Charles extending several invitations to the Kīngitanga for the coronation.

“Therein lies the commitment of the crown to the Kīngitanga, to te iwi Māori, to our many rangatira who are gathered here today.”

He chastised the rejection of tikanga and also Goff’s failure to recognise the coronation of the Māori King.

“Ladies and gentlemen, in honesty, in purity and kindness, we need to get these things right.

“We have had [a coronation] too, it took place in 2006, all of the leaders of our nation were there.

“Yes, this is a significant occasion. Yes, this is absolutely unique and will not be seen in many many lifetimes. But, again, to lift that up at the expense of something else only belittles Māori experience and reality.”

Speaking to media, Simmonds reiterated the close relationship between the two monarchs and said the issue was with government officials, saying the issues mirrored what happens all too often in Aotearoa.

Simmonds issued a challenge, which was greeted with applause by those attendees.

“To you all honourable leaders of our nation in deep humility and aroha, I offer these words to challenge you and to most importantly support you in bringing our nation together.”

At an event later in the evening, a full welcome was performed by members of the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club.

The Prime Minister acknowledged things had not gone as planned when talking to the media later in the evening.

“It is important the Crown-Māori relationship is acknowledged,” Chris Hipkins said.

“It may not have always happened in the past, and it is perhaps something New Zealand needs to work on.”

