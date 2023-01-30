Manurewa Marae is open to help and support whānau. Photo / Supplied

Māori health and social services providers across Tamaki Makaurau, Northland and the Waikato-Coromandel region have moved swiftly to support whānau affected by the floods.

Teams of volunteers are on the ground helping families who have lost homes.

In South Auckland, Manurewa Marae is once again the focal point supporting families hit by floods in South Auckland.

The marae became a key centre for support during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing both aid and vaccinations, and has since also helped those most in need in their community.

This time the marae has contacted up to 1500 families and 170 elderly on health matters and food essentials as well, while also reassuring families about events they have never heard of such as “state of emergency”.

“Our whānau are still scared, and they are anxious. they are really unsure of what to do,” Manurewa Marae chief executive Takutai Kemp said.

“They don’t know what a state of emergency is, they actually don’t know out here, our whānau. We naturally look for leadership from our Auckland Council but again, as a Māori provider and a marae, we can provide a response alongside our other providers out here in Tamaki Makaurau.”

Manurewa Marae aims to help the many families in its community affected by the severe storms over the weekend. But Kemp says this is something a lot of Māori health providers are doing out in South Auckland.





Whānau can call Waipareira for support. Photo / Supplied

“We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t suffered as heavy flood damage as other parts of South Auckland and the wider Tamaki Makaurau. We have checked in with a lot of our whānau here in Manurewa since Friday night and a lot of our whānau are doing relatively well and, for those who have needed support, it’s mostly been around kai and bedding, clothing, and we’ve been able to support those whanau.”

The Manukau Urban Māori Authority was also quick to set up help lines, as was Te Whānau o Waipareira in west Auckland and Te Pae Heranga, which has a network Auckland-wide.

If you need help from Manurewa Marae call, 0800 400 100, Te Whānau O Waipareira Foodbank on 0800 924 942 8am - 8pm, ️MUMA Foodbank at Nga Whare Waatea is located at 31 Calthorp Close in Mangere and is open from 10am-2pm. Ph 0800 686 232. and for all other Foodbanks across Tāmaki Makaurau click here: https://www.foodbank.co.nz/foodbanks



