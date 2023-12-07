Charles and Janine Williams' Tuwharetoa St mural.

Māori artists Charles and Janine Williams have been commissioned to create a series of artworks for a new hostel chain which will cater to the growing local and international demand from flashpackers, digital nomads, and community-driven travellers seeking unique accommodation and experiences.

The 1800-bed Haka House chain will operate 13 hostels across 11 centres throughout New Zealand with the first to open in Tekapo, Aoraki Mt Cook, and Christchurch and will be followed by two Auckland sites, as well as Rotorua, Franz Josef, Wellington, Wanaka, Taupō, Bay of Islands and two Queenstown locations by mid-2024.

The new hostel management venture was formed between GCP Hospitality and Haka Tourism Group, founded by Ryan Sanders.

Sanders said each hostel will have its own unique kaupapa Māori focused mural.

“The works will focus on the connection between Māori culture and the natural world in each location,” Sanders says.

Haka House hostel chain CEO Ryan Sanders.

Sanders, in his ongoing role as Haka House CEO, says their investment in renovating and rebranding the properties has been strategically planned to ensure visitors can travel through key tourism destinations and experience a consistently high standard of accommodation throughout their stay.

“There is an undersupply of high-quality shared accommodation in this part of the market, which has created a significant barrier to travellers wanting to visit some of New Zealand’s most popular destinations.

“The launch of the new brand is designed to provide domestic and international travellers with unified and consistent experiences throughout all our newly renovated hostels,” he says.

Haka House hostels will open all over New Zealand.

He says as part of a renovation programme they have responded to the demand for a more sustainable travel experience with solar power generation installed in several properties. In addition, the bed linen and duvets sourced for the properties are made from over 160,000 recycled plastic bottles - and a further 1000 used in the fabric of staff uniforms.

He says the amenity containers available for guests are made from locally sourced post-consumer plastic waste.

Sanders says there is a growing number of digital nomads who combine travel with remote working.

“This segment of the market is looking for a higher standard of amenities and technology including high-speed internet, USB A and C charging, as well as well-designed communal areas including fully equipped kitchens, dining and living room areas along with lockable storage.

“Across the network, we will have 1800 custom-built beds, with rooms that are a mixture of private rooms with ensuite bathrooms, and shared rooms consisting primarily of four and six-bedroom configurations - including female-only dorms. These rooms are designed to fit the needs of a range of travellers, including those who value privacy and connectivity,” he says.



