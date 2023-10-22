Theatre companies have had their presence at the heart of Pōneke solidified with the category 1 listing. Photo / Nadine McGrath / Wellington City Council

By Will Trafford of Whakaata Maori

The renowned home of Māori theatre company Taki Rua, Hannah Playhouse, has been awarded Category 1 status on the Aotearoa NZ Heritage List, Rārangi Kōrero.

In its 50th year, the status highlights the Pōneke building’s significant historical, architectural and cultural contributions.

“Hannah Playhouse’s recognition as a modern building of such historical significance ushers in a new age of heritage appreciation. It invites us to celebrate the stories and memories woven into the very fabric of our contemporary architectural treasures,” said Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga central region director, Dr Jamie Jacobs.

The theatre has served as a creative hub for Capital E, the National Theatre for Children, as well as a venue for the multi-award-winning Taki Rua.

Designed by architect James Beard in 1973, the Playhouse showcases Brutalist design and has won multiple architecture accolades.

Community support for the listing was strong, with only a few opposing submissions.

“As we embrace this 50th anniversary, we honour the past, celebrate the present, and pave the way for a future where our modern heritage is cherished and preserved.” Jacobs added.