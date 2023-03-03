Dunedin light research centre given Māori name

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich, Dodd-Walls Centre director Prof David Hutchinson, Ūpoko Rūnanga o Ōtākou Edward Ellison and Associate Prof Katharina Ruckstuhl. Photo / Sahrron Bennett

A Dunedin research centre that looks at the manipulation of light has been given a fitting new Māori name.

The Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonic and Quantum Technologies officially received its new name at an Ōtākou Marae ceremony yesterday.

Centre director Prof David Hutchinson said he was delighted to announce the centre would also be known as Te Whai Ao.

In the Māori creation story, Te Whai Ao represents the first rays of light that break the darkness of night.

“It’s an honour to receive such a meaningful name, which we hope will further our efforts at strengthening our relationship with mana whenua, and demonstrate how important this relationship is to us.”

Dodd-Walls associate director, Māori Associate Prof Katharina Ruckstuhl said that the name was fitting for the next phase of the centre’s work.

“Aotearoa is going through tremendous change at the moment. One of the things we increasingly see and feel is the impact of nature — storms, floods, earthquakes — on all our activities,” Prof Ruckstuhl said.

“The Dodd-Walls Centre has adopted a name that represents one of the fundamentals of nature, light.

“The name Te Whai Ao resonates with Māori as it is part of a much older knowledge about how all things in the world came to be.” - ODT