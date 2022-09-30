Te Whakatōhea is made up of six hapū in the eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Te Whakatōhea is made up of six hapū in the eastern Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

An eastern Bay of Plenty iwi will soon vote whether to receive a $100 million settlement package from the Crown, a settlement decades in the making.

Te Whakatōhea is made up of six hapū in the region and centred around Ōpōtiki but extending eastwards from Ohiwa Harbour to Opape along the coastline, and inland to Matawai.

The iwi was initially offered a settlement of $40m in 1996 but rejected it. The settlement aims to address historical raupatu (land confiscation) claims.

Whakatōhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust chairman, Graeme Riesterer said the time was now for Whakatōhea whānau to have their say and decide on the future of the iwi.

"It has taken five years to get from the signing of an Agreement in Principle in 2017, to the initialling of a Deed of Settlement in 2021, and now we are giving our whānau the chance to accept the Settlement package that has been negotiated with the Crown," Riesterer said.

"This is a significant decision for Whakatōhea, as it will be the first time that a Settlement offer has been taken out to Whakatōhea whānau to vote on. Te Whakatōhea have had three votes since 2016, all confirming the desire of the majority to continue with settlement. Now they finally get their chance."

Voting for the settlement opens on October 15.

"It has been a long journey for our people, and not without its challenges and many have been lost along the way. The time has come to focus on the future and move forward together. The settlement will set the platform to provide for our whānau and help shape the future of our Iwi," Riesterer said.

According to the Whakatōhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust website, a key component of the Settlement is the Crown Apology, Crown Acknowledgements and the Historical Account.

The settlement includes $100m, plus about $4m in accrued interest, the return of 6692ha of land, the allocation of 5000ha of marine space, and the ability to continue having claims heard by the Waitangi Tribunal.