Win double passes to the final show on Sunday March 26 at Auckland's Town Hall. Photo / Supplied

Multi-award-winner Whirimako Black performs for one night only to close Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki | Auckland Arts Festival in style!

One of Aotearoa’s most exceptional singers will grace Tāmaki Makaurau’s Town Hall stage, alongside a line-up of top vocalists and musicians, for one night only on Sunday, March 26.

After a sold-out headline performance at the Wellington Jazz Festival in 2021, multi-award-winner Black (MNZM, Ngāi Tūhoe) brings her “spirit, passion, confidence” with dynamic performance energy and dulcet tones, performing original material, as well as jazz standards in Māori and English.

Joining this legend onstage are bilingual vocal stars Allana Goldsmith (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tai) and Leon Wharekura (Ngaati Mahuta, Ngaati Whaawhaakia, Waikato) with Dixon Nacey (Mangaia, Rarotonga), musical director extraordinaire. Rich and versatile sounds of soul and jazz, and more abound in this not-to-be-missed music spectacular.

Allana Goldsmith is in the March 27 lineup at Auckland's Town Hall.

