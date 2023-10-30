A great sign of the times as Waka Kotahi and Te Matawai win award for bilingual signs

Bilingual road sign suggestions. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Transport authority Waka Kotahi and Māori language promotion agency Te Mātāwai have picked up an award for the public engagement used to introduce bilingual signs.

The process paved he way for the erection of signs saying kura and school on of state highways and local roads across Aotearoa.

Te Mātawai board member Mātai Smith says the win in the indigenous category of the International Association Of Public Participation’s Australasia Core Values Awards was well deserved.

“I just want to take the opportunity to really thank Waka Kotahi, because it was their idea, and they came to us for our input. And because at Te Matawai we have interactions, and the keys to the kainga in terms of our relationship with iwi, it was a beautiful relationship, and one that flourished over the last 18 months,” Smith says.

He says the bilingual signage project has been a great success, and feedback from Maori has been overwhelmingly positive.

Gideon Porter, Waatea.News.Com