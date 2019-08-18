Ihumātao could mean a bloody nose.

Some are saying "Send them home" but are not some of them already at home? And do they not have the right to welcome and show hospitality to their supporters? I do hope the place will not live up to its name with blood being spilled.

I must urge caution to every Kiwi in relation to this situation. It could be repeated 1000 times anywhere in New Zealand. Especially in Taranaki.

As a member of several Taranaki tribes, I can attest that the Treaty has been breached in every possible way. And that the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.