Comment: Although Land Air Water Aotearoa's latest report is all "doom and gloom", New Zealand's waterways are still something to be proud of. After all, a supermodel with a zit is still a supermodel, writes Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

The LAWA (Land Air Water Aotearoa) report released on Sunday was presented with doom and gloom.

More rivers are deteriorating in New Zealand than improving. The news was extremely disappointing after the 2018 "cause for optimism" headline.

READ MORE
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth: Time to start valuing food

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A large number of farmers have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to reduce their

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.