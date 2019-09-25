Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth who said LAWA's latest report is all doom and gloom when it comes to New Zealand's waterways.

Bruce Cameron:

The chairman of Zespri reviews a very successful kiwifruit growing season, puts his dairy farmer hat on to say he supports the new Fonterra direction and we talk about meeting up in Tokyo for the Rugby World Cup.

Murray Taggart:

In a day of farmer cooperative chairmen on the show, the Alliance Group Chair previews the farmer roadshows beginning this tomorrow (ending Oct 22) and looks at a very positive red meat market.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says the LAWA (Land Air Water Aotearoa) was all doom and gloom and very selective in the some of statistics used to measure the water quality of our rivers, streams and lakes.



Seth Carrier:

NIWA weather forecaster on a cold snap coming to a town near you.

Shane McManaway:

Is a Wairarapa farmer and the chief executive of Allflex who announces the finalists for the 2020 Zanda McDonald Awards.