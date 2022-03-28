Amber-Lyla Farrell is keen for more Northlanders to participate in the Chip Packet Project NZ and help the environment. Photo / Imran Ali

Amber-Lyla Farrell is keen for more Northlanders to participate in the Chip Packet Project NZ and help the environment. Photo / Imran Ali

Amber-Lyla Farrell may be just 12 but her tenacity and sheer determination to do her bit for the environment are second to none.

The Kamo Intermediate School student is raising awareness about the Chip Packet Project (CPPNZ) that collects freshly-washed chip packets, or any foil-wrapped food item, before fusing them together with an iron to create "survival sheets" like thermal blankets for those in need, such as the homeless.

CPPNZ is a spin-off of the UK-based Crisp Packet Project which was founded during the lockdown in September last year.

Former matron of Carruth House at Whangārei Boys' High School, Terrena Griffiths, is the CPPNZ national co-ordinator based in Auckland.

Farrell's aunt in the UK told her about the project towards the end of last year and she decided to give it a go in Whangārei.

She subsequently discovered Griffiths and both then began discussing ways to raise awareness about it.

"I am into helping the environment by reducing pollution, deforestation and the like. Terrena showed me on Zoom how the chip packets are done and I began collecting them from family, friends and neighbours from January."

Terrena Griffiths is pushing to bring CPPNZ to Northland and help the homeless. Photo / Supplied

Farrell has already sent strips of aluminium foil packets to Auckland to be fused together and is keen to get the word out in her community.

"I just like the fact I am helping the environment and the less fortunate. A chip packet can take 80 years to decompose. I'm trying to set up the initiative in school but with Covid, it's been held up a bit," she said.

Farrell participates in Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up, which is carried out by a group of volunteers and driven by FORCE (For Our Real Clean Environment) with councillor Nicolas Connop and partner Karen Lee at the helm.

Griffiths said CPPNZ was a great project for anyone to get involved with and said Farrell was doing a great job.

She's keen to talk to Open Arms in central Whangārei and similar organisations up and down the country.

"The situation for the homeless and those living in substandard housing in New Zealand is only going to get worse with the pandemic and the economic impact. We want to make 30,000 blankets this year.

"When you look at the astronomical amount of foil wrappers, why can't we turn them into something useful? It's about rethinking foil as a reusable resource," Griffiths said.

Those wishing to get involved can contact Griffiths on 0220270370 or email

chippacketprojectnz@gmail.com.