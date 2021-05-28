Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal recipient Bunny Mortimer dies

The Taitua Arboretum was formally opened to the public in 2004 and hosts 100,000 visitors each year. Photo / Supplied

Margaret (Bunny) Mortimer, who with her husband John Mortimer, gifted the 20-hectare Taitua Arboretum to Hamilton in 1997, died on Thursday, just five months after receiving one of the city's highest honours, the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal.

Her husband, who passed away in 2018, received the medal posthumously at the same ceremony.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says Hamilton hearts will be heavy, given the death of one of the city's most generous and passionate environmental champions.

The Mortimers began planting trees and shrubs in the early 1970s on their west Hamilton property. Over the years they collected and planted more than 1500 seeds and cuttings from China, New Zealand, the United States and Australia.

In 1997, the 20ha block, by then a fully-fledged arboretum, was gifted to the city.

Bunny Mortimer (front right), walks alongside Mayor Southgate at the opening of the Waiwhakareke Park in November 2019. Photo / Supplied

The arboretum is now maintained by Hamilton City Council on behalf of all Hamiltonians.

It was formally opened to the public in 2004 and hosts 100,000 visitors each year who stroll the pathways from 8am until just before dusk.

"It is an absolutely beautiful spot, full of mature trees, rare shrubs, woodlands and wonderful bird life," Southgate said.

"There is no charge and it's a truly lovely place for families to picnic, connect and enjoy nature right here in our city. That is exactly what the Mortimers envisaged when they gifted their incredible legacy and what we must do now is look after it, appreciate and enjoy it."

Southgate said her heart skipped a beat on Thursday when she was told today of Bunny's passing.

"While it was not unexpected, I am so pleased I was able to spend time with her last December and honour her on behalf of our city. I know she was truly touched by that."

When receiving her medal last year, Bunny said it was her husband's idea to give the arboretum to the city. His decision was supported by the entire family.

The Mortimers had already received a Civic Award for services to the environment and a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for their services to the public in 1995.

The Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal, the city's second-highest civic accolade, honours the significant achievement of Hamiltonians who have been highly successful in their field and raised the profile of the city.

"They were a very generous, very humble couple whose decision will have an impact for generations," Southgate said.

"Councillors and Hamilton City Council staff send our sincere condolences to their family and friends and we will be forever grateful to them."