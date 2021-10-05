Will Smith says one of his movie roles is a 'thorn in my side'

US actor Will Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Will Smith has confessed to despising one of his movies.

The 53-year-old US actor told GQ that his 1999 film, Wild Wild West, was one of his "worst" projects to date.

"Wild Wild West is just a thorn in my side," the actor said, laughing. "To see myself with chaps … I don't like it."

The Western film starred Smith and Kevin Kline as two US Secret Service agents who team up to protect US President Ulysses S. Grant during the American Old West.

It was a gigantic flop both critically and commercially, made even worse by the fact it was the most expensive film ever made at the time (adjusted for inflation) with a budget of US$170 million.

Will Smith in Wild Wild West. Photo / Supplied

Wild Wild West only managed to rake in US$113.8 million domestically and US$108.3 million overseas for a worldwide total of US$222.1 million.

The cherry – or raspberry rather – on top: It was nominated for eight Razzies at the 20th Golden Raspberry Awards, winning five.

On a more positive note, when asked about his best film, Smith found it hard to overlook the 2006 movie Pursuit of Happyness, for which he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor. But he said Men in Black was right up there too.

"For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies."