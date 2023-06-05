The ITV presenter says she gave her ‘love and support’ to someone ‘who was not telling the truth’ as she returned to presenting This Morning. Video / ITV

Holly Willoughby has said she was left “shaken, troubled, and let down” by Phillip Schofield’s affair, as she returned to presenting This Morning in the wake of the scandal.

The presenter, 42, criticised her former co-host for “not telling the truth” regarding his relationship with a younger colleague, a scandal that led to his resignation on May 26.

Willoughby said that both she and the audience had been “let down” by Schofield after offering him their “love and support”.

Phillip Schofield was said to be overwhelmed with the support he received after revealing he was gay and talking about it with co-host Holly Willoughby. Photo / ITV

“I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have - shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions,” she said.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.

“And it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with the Best Daytime award for 'This Morning' in the winners' room at the National Television Awards 2022. Photo / Dave J Hogan, Getty Images

Schofield resigned from ITV last month after 21 years following his admission that he had an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

In a recent interview, the 61-year-old said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” over the incident, but insisted he “did not” groom him.

Willoughby added: “I hope as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.

“From our heart, can I just say thank you for all your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning.”

She added that the team will “work hard every single day to bring you the show that you love”.

ITV has announced an external review to establish facts around the affair.

MPs on the culture, media and sport committee are also set to question Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, about the broadcaster’s handling of the scandal.