Waiata Māori Music Awards 2020 winners

The 2020 Waiata Māori Music Awards took place in Hastings last night with performances from Troy Kingi, Amba Holly, Seth Haapu and Valkyrie. Awards were presented actross 17 different categories.
Aotearoa's favourite supergroup L.A.B took home an impressive four awards – Best Group, Best Songwriter, Best Single, and Best Pop album.
Northland musician Troy Kingi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao) won Best Male Artist, Best Roots Reggae Album, Best Video, and was part of Rob Ruha's Mōhau collective, which took home the te reo Māori Radio Airpolay Award for their song 'Ka Mānu'.
Tauranga Moana singer-songwriter Ria Hall took home Best Female Artist for her album Manawa Wera, a powerful response to the global social and political climate that captures the essence and mana of Aotearoa roots reggae.
Full list of winners:
Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music | Te Tohu O Manawa Rahi Ki Te Ao Pūoru Māori
Sponsored by Ngāti Kahungunu Rūnanga Arts and Culture Board
Darryl Leigh Thomson (DLT)
Best te reo Māori Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Reo Māori Autaia
Sponsored by Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori
WINNER: Grove Roots - Marae
Kirsten Te Rito - Te Kaitiaki
Rei - Hoea
Iconic Composer Award | Te Tohu Kaiwhakairo I Te Kupu O Nehe
Sponsored by Hastings District Council
Te Taite Kupa
Best Pop Album | Te Tohu Kopāe Māori Autaia - Pop
Sponsored by Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation
WINNER: L.A.B - L.A.B III
Grove Roots - Marae
Kirsten Te Rito - Te Kaitiaki
Best RnB Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Māori Autaia - RnB
Sponsored by the NZ Music Commission
WINNER: La Coco - Grateful
Grove Roots - Marae
Masaya - Tongue and Groove
Radio Airplay Song Of The Year | Te Tohu Waiata Reo Irirangio Te Tau
Sponsored by Toi Toi Arts and Events Centre
Six60 - The Greatest
Te reo Māori Radio Airplay Song Of The Year | Te Tohu Waiata Reo Māori Reo Rirangi O Te Tau
Sponsored by the NZ Music Commission
Mōhau - 'Ka Mānu'. Composed by Rob Ruha, performed by Rob Ruha, Maisey Rika, Horomona Horo, Majic Paora, Troy Kingi, Ria Hall, Seth Haapu & Bella Kalolo
Best Music Video | Te Tohu Kōpae Irirangi Kaipūoru Māori O Te Tau
Sponsored by Toi Toi Arts and Events Centre
WINNER: Troy Kingi - 'Ethiopia'
Ed Waaka - 'Revolution'
Seth Haapu - 'Cool Down'
Te Nūtube - 'Pakipaki Mai'
Tūtahi - 'Stay'
Emerging Artist Award Under 25 | Te Tohu Kaipūoru Rangatahi Hou Rangatahi
Sponsored by Aotearoa's Most Talented
Teia Kennedy
Emerging Artist Award Over 25 | Te Tohu Kaipūoru Pakeke Hou
Sponsored by Aotearoa's Most Talented
Siiam Love
Best Hip Hop Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Maori Autaia - Hip HopSponsored by Indelible
WINNER: Rei - Hoea
Dharmarat - WLKNZ
Best Roots Reggae Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Māori Autaia - Reggae
Sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri
WINNER: Troy Kingi - Holy Colony Burning Acres
Grove Roots - Marae
Lion Rezz - A Lion's Worth
Ria Hall - Manawa Wera
Best Single | Te Tohu Waiata Autaia
Sponsored by Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust
WINNER: L.A.B - 'In The Air'
Ria Hall - 'Owner'
Seth Haapu - 'Cool Down'
Te Nūtube - 'Pakipaki Mai'
Troy Kingi - 'Ethiopia'
Best Group | Te Tohu Rōpū Māori Autaia
Sponsored by Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust
WINNER: L.A.B
Sons of Zion
Te Nūtube
Best Songwriter | Te Tohu O Te Kaitito Waiata Māori AutaiaSponsored by Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu
WINNER: L.A.B
Noel Rawiri Woods – Grove Roots
Ria Hall
Seth Haapu
Troy Kingi
Best Female Solo Artist | Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Wahine AutaiaSponsored by Te Mangai Paho
WINNER: Ria Hall
La Coco
Taisha Tari
Best Male Solo Artist | Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Tāne Autaia
Sponsored by Te Mangai Paho
WINNER: Troy Kingi
Israel Starr
Lion Rezz
Seth Haapu
-RNZ