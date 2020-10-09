Waiata Māori Music Awards 2020 winners

Northland musician Troy Kingi won Best Male Artist. Photo / File

The 2020 Waiata Māori Music Awards took place in Hastings last night with performances from Troy Kingi, Amba Holly, Seth Haapu and Valkyrie. Awards were presented actross 17 different categories.

Aotearoa's favourite supergroup L.A.B took home an impressive four awards – Best Group, Best Songwriter, Best Single, and Best Pop album.

Northland musician Troy Kingi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pikiao) won Best Male Artist, Best Roots Reggae Album, Best Video, and was part of Rob Ruha's Mōhau collective, which took home the te reo Māori Radio Airpolay Award for their song 'Ka Mānu'.

Tauranga Moana singer-songwriter Ria Hall took home Best Female Artist for her album Manawa Wera, a powerful response to the global social and political climate that captures the essence and mana of Aotearoa roots reggae.

Full list of winners:

Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music | Te Tohu O Manawa Rahi Ki Te Ao Pūoru Māori

Sponsored by Ngāti Kahungunu Rūnanga Arts and Culture Board

Darryl Leigh Thomson (DLT)

Best te reo Māori Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Reo Māori Autaia

Sponsored by Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori

WINNER: Grove Roots - Marae

Kirsten Te Rito - Te Kaitiaki

Rei - Hoea

Iconic Composer Award | Te Tohu Kaiwhakairo I Te Kupu O Nehe

Sponsored by Hastings District Council

Te Taite Kupa

Best Pop Album | Te Tohu Kopāe Māori Autaia - Pop

Sponsored by Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporation

WINNER: L.A.B - L.A.B III

Grove Roots - Marae

Kirsten Te Rito - Te Kaitiaki

Best RnB Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Māori Autaia - RnB

Sponsored by the NZ Music Commission

WINNER: La Coco - Grateful

Grove Roots - Marae

Masaya - Tongue and Groove

Radio Airplay Song Of The Year | Te Tohu Waiata Reo Irirangio Te Tau

Sponsored by Toi Toi Arts and Events Centre

Six60 - The Greatest

Te reo Māori Radio Airplay Song Of The Year | Te Tohu Waiata Reo Māori Reo Rirangi O Te Tau

Sponsored by the NZ Music Commission

Mōhau - 'Ka Mānu'. Composed by Rob Ruha, performed by Rob Ruha, Maisey Rika, Horomona Horo, Majic Paora, Troy Kingi, Ria Hall, Seth Haapu & Bella Kalolo

Best Music Video | Te Tohu Kōpae Irirangi Kaipūoru Māori O Te Tau

Sponsored by Toi Toi Arts and Events Centre

WINNER: Troy Kingi - 'Ethiopia'

Ed Waaka - 'Revolution'

Seth Haapu - 'Cool Down'

Te Nūtube - 'Pakipaki Mai'

Tūtahi - 'Stay'

Emerging Artist Award Under 25 | Te Tohu Kaipūoru Rangatahi Hou Rangatahi

Sponsored by Aotearoa's Most Talented

Teia Kennedy

Emerging Artist Award Over 25 | Te Tohu Kaipūoru Pakeke Hou

Sponsored by Aotearoa's Most Talented

Siiam Love

Best Hip Hop Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Maori Autaia - Hip HopSponsored by Indelible

WINNER: Rei - Hoea

Dharmarat - WLKNZ

Best Roots Reggae Album | Te Tohu Kōpae Māori Autaia - Reggae

Sponsored by Te Puni Kokiri

WINNER: Troy Kingi - Holy Colony Burning Acres

Grove Roots - Marae

Lion Rezz - A Lion's Worth

Ria Hall - Manawa Wera

Best Single | Te Tohu Waiata Autaia

Sponsored by Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust

WINNER: L.A.B - 'In The Air'

Ria Hall - 'Owner'

Seth Haapu - 'Cool Down'

Te Nūtube - 'Pakipaki Mai'

Troy Kingi - 'Ethiopia'

Best Group | Te Tohu Rōpū Māori Autaia

Sponsored by Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Trust

WINNER: L.A.B

Sons of Zion

Te Nūtube

Best Songwriter | Te Tohu O Te Kaitito Waiata Māori AutaiaSponsored by Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu

WINNER: L.A.B

Noel Rawiri Woods – Grove Roots

Ria Hall

Seth Haapu

Troy Kingi

Best Female Solo Artist | Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Wahine AutaiaSponsored by Te Mangai Paho

WINNER: Ria Hall

La Coco

Taisha Tari

Best Male Solo Artist | Te Tohu Manu Tioriori Tāne Autaia

Sponsored by Te Mangai Paho

WINNER: Troy Kingi

Israel Starr

Lion Rezz

Seth Haapu

-RNZ