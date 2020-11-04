US election: Celebrities strip down for voting selfies

Chelsea Handler's election day outfit consisted of a pair of trackies and two strategically placed "I voted" stickers. Screenshot / Chelsea Handler / Instagram

A new celebrity voting trend has emerged on social media today.

Making their voices heard on US election day, a number of stars have taken to stripping down for raunchy selfies to let fans know they've voted.

It comes after months of famous faces encouraging people to exercise their constitutional right – often making it clear where their support lies between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Leading the near-naked charge today is talk show host Chelsea Handler, who encouraged Americans to get out and vote wearing nothing but a pair of trackies and two nipple-covering "I voted" stickers.

"I have voted, and I wanted to make sure that you have voted too. Please do not let anybody intimidate you on voting lines – I know it can be intimidating when people have guns … please do not engage, hold your head up high, go in and cast your ballot for the candidate you choose. This is democracy."

Handler captioned the revealing video with "my apologies to my nieces and nephews".

Meanwhile, Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale donned her own election-themed lingerie, wearing a bandeau with a home-made gold "Vote" sign across it.

Kendall Jenner recycled a few snaps from her Halloween/25th birthday party, at which she recreated Pam Anderson's look in the 1996 campy cult classic movie Barb Wire.

Posting two photos in costume, and a video of a guest cheekily grabbing at her bum, the model wrote: "Barb voted... your turn!!!"

Jennifer Lopez followed suit in a pink crop top, placing a voting sticker just above her cleavage in a selfie captioned in Spanish: "I voted … Go America!"

Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, dedicated her snap to "wine 2020" - presumably how she will be getting through the tense race unfolding.

Though not revealing clothing-wise, Twilight star Kristen Stewart's screenwriter girlfriend Dylan Meyer provided a rare glimpse into their relationship, sharing a sweet photo of the pair together.

"I think I might chew my fingers off from nerves today but here's a sweet photo @lindseybyrnes took," Meyer wrote.

"I really hope you vote. There are lots of crucial issues on your ballot besides the presidency and your voice truly does make a difference. The opportunity to have a say in the laws that govern you is precious, please don't waste it."

The flurry of celeb posts come weeks after stars – including Chelsea Handler – sparked a backlash with a naked PSA in which they relayed the steps on how to post a ballot.

Mark Ruffalo and Sarah Silverman – who participated in Gal Gadot's widely panned Imagine video back in March – were involved, as well as Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Naomi Campbell, with a cameo from Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego Borat.

"I know what you're thinking, you're thinking Ruffalo, put your clothes on," Avengers star Ruffalo says from his bathroom in the video released on October 8.

"I'm here to talk to you about voting," Chelsea Handler chimes in from inside a walk-in robe.

You can watch the video in full below:

Taking to the comments section, viewers were quick to slam the approach.

"Man, celebrities suck. It's like they want Trump to win," one wrote.

"Just a reminder: Nobody asked for this," another pointed out.

"My word! These people are complete fools. FOOLS!" one more said.

Another simply offered: "Celebs are weird."