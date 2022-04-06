Actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo / Getty

UK reality star Gemma Collins has opened up about an awkward encounter she had with actor Leonardo DiCaprio – that she claims ended with the A-lister having her removed from the club they were both in.

Only Way Is Essex star Collins spoke about the cringe-worthy meeting for the first time during her new speaking tour, revealing she was kicked out of a private members' club in Los Angeles, believed to be Soho House, after saying a brief hello to the Oscar-winner.

Gemma Collins. Photo / Getty

"Leonardo DiCaprio — I said hello to him and got thrown out of the club in LA," the Sun reported Collins as saying.

"I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was hello.

"Next thing I know, I've been thrown out.

"I thought, 'You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!'"

Collins confessed she was mortified by the encounter and left with her tail between her legs.

"I could never go back there again … it was just one of those moments. Well, they could kiss my arse."

Of course, Collins has been known to have a few "diva" moments herself – an infamous 2018 interview went viral again recently because of the reality star's hilariously terse responses when she learned the journalist had not yet been sent a copy of her latest book, How To Be A Diva.

"OK, so you're doing this interview without having done any research or read the book or anything?" Collins asked, as the journalist protested that Collins' publicist hadn't sent her a copy.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the world premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up. Photo / Getty

Co-star's "hell" filming with Leo

Collins isn't the only celeb to go public with a Leo horror story lately – although his Don't Look Up co-star Jennifer Lawrence's anecdote about the "hell" she went through filming with him was at least more lighthearted.

"It was the most annoying day in my life," she revealed of one particular day on set filming with DiCaprio and co-star Timothée Chalamet.

"Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'"

As Lawrence told talk show host Stephen Colbert: "I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell."