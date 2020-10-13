Two And A Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dies aged 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77.

Ferrell was known for her role as the housekeeper Berta on the popular sitcom Two And A Half Men. Deadline reports the actress passed away following complications after a cardiac arrest and died peacefully surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks hospital in California.

Ferrell was nominated for two Emmys for her role on Two And A Half Men, in 2005 and 2007. She played the role from 2003-2015.

Two And A Half Men stars paid tribute to the actress on social media.

Charlie Sheen paid tribute to Ferrell, posting on Twitter: "An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your 'people' keeping was perfect."

Jon Cryer said: "Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many.

"I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they'd been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it."

Cryer continued in a Twitter thread: "My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless."

As well as her role in the popular comedy series, Ferrell had other notable roles on TV shows LA Law, Good Times, E/R, Grace and Frankie, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also starred in movies Mystic Pizza, Erin Brockovich, and Edward Scissorhands. As well as her on-screen roles she was also an accomplished stage actress.

According to TMZ, she was moved into a long-term care facility following four weeks in intensive care earlier this year. Her husband Arnie Ferrell told the publication in July she had suffered a heart attack earlier in 2020 after she was hospitalised for a kidney infection.

She is also survived by her daughter Samantha.